SAN DIEGO – Two families were displaced early Tuesday following a fire that damaged two homes in City Heights.

The fire broke out in the rear of a home in the 3300 block of Chamoune Avenue around 2 a.m. and then quickly spread to the attic of a neighboring house.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but a total of 10 adults, four kids and six dogs were displaced.

Investigators are working to find a cause of the fire.