D-Day: Photos show contrast from 1944 to today

SAN DIEGO — Seventy-three years ago Tuesday, on June 6, 1944, the Allied invasion to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation during World War II took place.

Operation Overlord, known as D-Day, was the largest seaborne invasion in military history.

The composite images below show photos taken in 1944 at locations affected by D-Day on top of photos taken in 2014 at the same locations.

Coleville sur Mer, France

2014: A view of the Omaha Beach on May 7, 2014 near Colleville sur Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: American craft of all styles pictured at Omaha Beach, Normandy, during the first stages of the Allied invasion. (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images)

Saint Aubin sur Mer, France

1944: view of the sea at Nan Red Beach in the Juno beach area on May 6, 2014 in Saint Aubin sur Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

2014: The British 2nd Army: Royal Marine Commandos of Headquarters, 4th Special Service Brigade, making their way from LCI(S)s (Landing Craft Infantry Small) onto ‘Nan Red’ Beach, JUNO Area, at St Aubin-sur-Mer at about 9 am on, 6 June 1944. (Photo by Lt. Handford/ IWM via Getty Images)

Bernieres-sur-Mer, France

2014: A view of the seafront and Juno beach on May 5, 2014 in Bernieres-sur-Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: Operation Overlord Normandy, Troops of the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division are landing at Juno Beach on the outskirts of Bernieres-sur-Mer on D-Day. 6th June 1944. 14,000 Canadian soldiers were put ashore and 340 lost their lives in the battles for the beachhead. France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

La Breche, France

2014: A view of the seafront and Queen Red Beach on May 8, 2014 in La Breche, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: Operation Overlord (The Normandy Landings): D-Day 6 June 1944, The British 2nd Army: Commandos of 1st Special Service Brigade landing from an LCI(S) (Landing Craft Infantry Small) on ‘Queen Red’ Beach, SWORD Area, at la Breche, at approximately 8.40 am, 6 June 1944. (Photo by Capt. J L Evans/ IWM via Getty Images)

Bernieres sur Mer, France

2014: A view of Juno Beach on May 8, 2014 in Bernieres sur Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: A Canadian soldier stands at the head of a group of German prisoners of war, including two officers, on Juno Beach at Berneires-sur-Mer, Normandy, France in June 1944. The German troops surrendered at Courseulles-sur-Mer, also on Juno beach, on D-Day. The house in the background is one of the first to be liberated by Canadian soldiers on D-Day and has been known since as La Maison des Canadiens. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Weymouth Harbour, England

2014: A view of the harbour on April 5, 2014 in Weymouth, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: Boats full of United States troops waiting to leave Weymouth, Southern England, to take part in Operation Overlord in Normandy, June 1944. This location was used as a launching place for Allied troops participating in the invasion of Nazi-occupied France on D-Day. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Vierville sur Mer, France

2014: A view of Omaha Beach on May 6, 2014 near Vierville sur Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: American troops stand by with stores on Omaha Beach after the D-day landings. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)

Weymouth, England

2014: A view of the seafront on April 5, 2014 in Weymouth, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: US troops on the Esplanade at Weymouth, Dorset, on their way to embark on ships bound for Omaha Beach for the D-Day landings in Normandy in June 1944. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Saint Lo, France

2014: A view of the roadway on May 7, 2014 in Saint Lo, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: Operation Overlord Normandy, United States Army trucks and jeeps are driving through the ruins of Saint-Lo. in July 1944. A group of American soldiers is walking along the street. The town was almost totally destroyed by 2,000 Allied bombers when they attacked German troops stationed there during Operation Overlord in June. France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Moreton in Marsh, England

2014: A general view of the high street on May 12, 2014 in Moreton in Marsh, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: A view of a town square, stockpiled with supplies and ammunition earmarked for the impending D-Day invasion of France, Moreton-in-Marsh, England, May 1944. The building at the extreme left is the Rededale Arms Hotel. (Photo by Frank Scherschel/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images)

Bernieres-sur-Mere, France

2014: A view of the street area and Notre-Dame Nativity church on May 5, 2014 in Bernieres-sur-Mer, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: A Canadian soldier is directing traffic in Bernieres-sur-Mer on June 6, 1944. The Canadians landed at Juno Beach which is nearby. Fourteen-thousand Canadian soldiers were put ashore and 340 lost their lives in the battles for the beachhead. France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Basly, France

2014: A view of the graveyard with the church of Saint Georges de Basly in the background on May 5, 2014 in Basly, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: Three soldiers of the 23rd Field Ambulance (RCAMC = Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps – Medical Service of the Canadian Army) of the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division place flowers on graves in June 1944. Two soldiers wear the armband for the Red Cross. In the background is the church of Saint Georges de Basly. In the four temporary graves are a Scottish, a Canadian and two French civilians. Saint Georges de Basly, Normandy, France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Sainte Marie du Mont, France

2014: A view of the old village fountain on May 7, 2014 in Sainte Marie du Mont, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: A group of American soldiers stand at the village fountain. 12th June 1944. A woman is walking away with two pitchers while three children are watching the scene, and an old man is fetching water next to a GI expected to wash his bowls. Sainte-Marie-du-Mont was liberated by a group of paratroopers of the 501st and 506th Regiments of the 101st Airborne Division. Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Sainte Mere Eglise, France

2014: A view of the high street on May 7, 2014 in Sainte Mere Eglise, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: A French armoured column passing through the small French town of St Mere Eglise during the Allied invasion of Normandy, gets a warm welcome from the inhabitants. (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images)

Pointe du Hoc, France

2014: A view of the cliffs on May 6, 2014 in Pointe du Hoc, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: After the assault at the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc by the 2nd Ranger Battalion (D, E and F Company) Colonel James E. Rudder establishes a Post Commando in June 1944. German prisoners are gathered and an American flag is deployed for signaling. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)

Caen, France

2014: A view of the rue de Bayeux on May 5, 2014 in Caen, France. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

1944: An older couple watches a Canadian soldier with a bulldozer working in the ruins of a house in the rue de Bayeux on July 10, 1944. The church towers in the background have survived the Allied bombing intact. Caen, Normandy, France. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)