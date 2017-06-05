Video appears to show rat scurry across Sprinkles cupcake case

[WARNING: The video contains profanity]

GLENDALE, Calif. – Popular bakery Sprinkles was apologizing Monday after video of a rat running around a cupcake case in their Glendale store appeared online.

Video posted to YouTube Saturday shows the rat scurrying in the case where cupcakes are kept during business hours, KTLA reported. The Sprinkles store located at The Americana at Brand in Glendale appeared to be closed.

Sprinkles chief marketing officer Jennifer Warner issued a statement to KTLA apologizing for the company and said the bakery was voluntarily shut down to allow for it to be cleaned.

“We deeply regret that an unfortunate set of circumstances, including a structural malfunction, lead to this incident,” Warner wrote.

Warner added that the company is “confident the cleanliness of the restaurant exceeds standards” and assured customers it wouldn’t happen again.

“Our company’s utmost commitment is the health and safety of our guests and team members and we take this responsibility very seriously,” Warner wrote. “In our 12-year history, we have maintained a consistent Grade A health department score and have diligently championed a culture of impeccable food safety.”

The store reopened Monday, according to KTLA.