Travel delays expected during 10-day closure of SR-78

RAMONA, Calif. – Motorists can expect delays state Route 78 in Ramona in the coming days due to construction work.

SR-78 will be closed in both directions between Indian Oaks Road and Weekend Villa Road on Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m. through Monday, June 19 at 5 a.m.

Crews will reconstruct a section of the highway to stabilize the downhill slope on the north side.

The detour is lengthy and will extend from Cloverdale Road/San Pasqual Road on the west to Main Street/State Route 67 on the east.

Motorists on eastbound SR-78 will be detoured south on Cloverdale Road/San Pasqual Road, south on Bear Valley Parkway/Via Rancho Parkway, south on Interstate 15, east on Scripps Poway Parkway and north on SR-67 to SR-78.

Westbound motorists will follow the same detour in the opposite direction.

There will be no access through the construction zone, however, motorists may travel on either side of the closure.

Local traffic will be able to access SR-78 between Cloverdale/San Pasqual Road and Indian Oaks Road and between Weekend Villa Road and SR-67/Main Street.