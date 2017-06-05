SoccerCity future hangs in the balance

SAN DIEGO – The future of the SoccerCity redevelopment of Qualcomm Stadium property hangs in the balance after San Diego City Council voted Monday against funding a special election in November.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer proposed a special election this November, which would cost the city $5 million. City Council approved Faulconer’s $3.6 billion budget Monday, but rejected the portion that would fund the special election.

Major League Soccer has been very clear, in order to bring a professional soccer team to San Diego, this city needs to have a stadium in place by 2020. Goal SD, the organizers of SoccerCity proposal, contends that a delay could threaten their application for an MLS expansion franchise.

Nick Stone, the Goal SD project manager, told the council members that MLS is expected to decide on where to place expansion teams well before a November 2018 vote. He said the over 100,000 San Diegans who signed petitions for their initiative deserve to have a vote this year.

Goal SD went on business as usual Monday night showing their renderings and answer the public’s questions about the project even though they admit the entire plan may not happen.

In a statement, Nick Stone, project manager for Goal SD, said:

“We, of course, are disappointed with this decision because it ignores the will of the 112,000 San Diegans who signed our petition and who desperately want the opportunity to vote on SoccerCity this year when it matters.

However, given the mayor’s announced veto, we look forward to giving the city council an opportunity to make a decision that matters on June 19th.

We will continue to forcefully make the case about how important it is that the council give San Diegans the ability to vote on a plan that provides so many public benefits while costing taxpayers nothing.”

At Town and Country Resort in Mission Valley, dozens of people trickled in for the first of five open houses scheduled all across San Diego this week. It was their chance to ask questions and see the first renderings of the plan which features creating 60 acres of parkland along the San Diego river, building a state-of-the-art stadium for MLS plus SDSU football. The plan comes in around $4B, all in private investors, at no cost to taxpayers. It also includes building 4,000 new apartments including some affordable housing units.”

Goal SD has more public meetings schedule this week:

June 6: Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 404 Euclid Avenue

June 8: Caesar Chavez Continuing Education Center 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 1901 Main Street

June 12: Carmel Mountain Ranch / Sabre Springs Recreation Center 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 10152 Rancho Carmel Drive

June 13 University City Library 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 4155 Governor Drive