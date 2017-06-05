× Reward offered for bank robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO – A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a College Area bank Monday morning.

According to the FBI, the man walked into the Union Bank at 6010 El Cajon Blvd and handed a teller a demand note.

After reading the message, which indicated that he had a gun, the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash. The robber then left the bank and ran away.

The robber is described as stocky African American man, roughly 6-foot-tall with braided hair. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket over a plaid shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.