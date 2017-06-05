× 5 people killed in Orlando workplace shooting

ORLANDO — A disgruntled former employee shot and killed five people at an Orlando, Florida, business Monday morning before killing himself, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

Three men and a woman were found dead at the scene, Demings said. Another man died at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Seven people survived inside Fiamma Inc., which makes accessories for recreational vehicles, Demings said.

The gunman, 45, was fired from Fiamma in April, Demings said.

He had a minor police record and no association with any subversive or terrorist group, Demings said.

Police had responded to a battery complaint against the gunman at Fiamma in 2014. The victim of that incident was not among the dead Monday, Demings said.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

FBI is assisting

The FBI is assisting the sheriff’s office, a media relations spokesperson confirms to CNN. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and Sheriff Jerry Demings are also on the scene.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement Monday. “I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”