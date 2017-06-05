× Nick Hardwick returns to Chargers broadcast: ‘I’ll never stop caring about the team’

SAN DIEGO – Nick Hardwick has called an audible on his decision to leave the broadcast booth. The former Chargers player confirmed Monday that he’ll return as the color commentator for the NFL team’s 2017 season.

Hardwick spoke out loudly against the Chargers, and Dean Spanos, when the team announced its move to Los Angeles in January.

At that time, the Pro Bowl center said he would not continue his work as an analyst with the radio team because the move was “disgusting.”

But five months later, he has run a reverse.

FOX 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch asked Hardwick what changed his mind about rejoining the Chargers broadcast booth.

“My emotions about the whole situation subsided and I came to the realization that… I’ll never stop caring about the team I captained for 5 seasons and literally broke my neck for. Being a San Diegan and being a Chargers fan aren’t mutually exclusive. There are plenty of people who love San Diego who follow their team, wherever they may be located. I can’t help the way I feel. It took a lot of soul searching on this one, but I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t admit I love the game of football and I love the Chargers. I’m aware this decision may upset some people. I completely understand the emotions around this situation. But, I must be true to myself. This in no way is a commentary on San Diego or San Diegans. This is me and my family following our hearts and souls. I think it’s all we can do in life.”