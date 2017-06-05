Motorcyclist killed, 2 others injured in Lakeside crash

LAKESIDE, Calif. — One motorcyclist was killed and a second was injured when a sedan drifted off a Lakeside-area roadway and crashed into them as they were stopped on the roadside, authorities said Monday.

A 37-year-old El Cajon woman and a 32-year-old El Cajon man had pulled their Yamaha motorcycles over on northbound Winter Gardens Boulevard and were both struck from behind by a 1998 Ford Taurus shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

Both riders were ejected and the woman died at the scene, Pearlstein said. The second rider and the 64-year-old man who had been driving the sedan suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Pearlstein said the crash remained under investigation, but intoxication was not suspected.