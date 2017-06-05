‘Miracle baby’ born without nose dies at age 2

MOBILE, Ala. — The “miracle baby” who was born without a nose and captured the nation’s attention after his story was shared by his family has died at age 2., PIX11 reported Monday.

Eli Thompson was born with the extremely rare condition of congential arhinia, a facial anomaly in which a baby has no nose. According to the Journal of Medical Case Reports, there were 30 known cases of it as of 2007.

The Thompson family shared Eli’s story on Facebook and their continued battle with the condition. Since they originally shared his story, the Facebook page has been deleted.

Eli received a tracheotomy at 5 days old and spent about a month in the hospital being he was able to go home with his parents, who had to keep a close eye on the infant because his condition kept him from making any noises when he cried, PIX11 reported.

Eli’s father Jeremy Finch reportedly said his son had started speech therapy through a speaking valve, according to PIX11. He had also used baby sign language to communicate with his parents.

Finch posted his feelings about Eli’s passing on Facebook Sunday: