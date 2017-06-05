Police search for gunman in deadly Oceanside shooting

OCEANSIDE, Calif. –Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oceanside early Monday.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound in the 4700 block of Calle Estrella around 6:20 a.m. after receiving several calls from nearby residents who reported hearing shots fired. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a clean-shaven Hispanic man between 20 and 27 with a “skinny face,” who reportedly left the scene in a white Nissan Altima or Sentra.

Monday’s shooting comes less than a week after a fatal shooting near the pier in Oceanside.