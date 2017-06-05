× Firefighters investigate reports of explosion near Scripps Pier

LA JOLLA, Calif. – An explosion was heard in La Jolla near Scripps Institution of Oceanography buildings Monday evening.

San Diego firefighters went to the 8300 block of Discovery Way in La Jolla just before 9 p.m. They received calls about smoke after hearing an explosion.

Hazardous materials crews were called to investigate. Emergency crews were seen unlocking a gate on the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier.