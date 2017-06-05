× Firefighter dies after falling from ladder during training exercise

LOS ANGELES — A 29-year-old firefighter who was critically injured when he fell off an aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend has died, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Monday.

LAFD has identified the firefighter as Kelly Wong, who worked for the department for two years and had been assigned to Fire Station 92 in Rancho Park, according to a statement released by the Fire Department on Monday morning.

“Today the entire @LAFD family mourns the tragic loss of Firefighter Kelly Wong. Gone too soon. His family is in our thoughts & prayers,” Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas tweeted a short time after the department announced the firefighter’s death.

Wong was participating in a training exercise at 348 S. Main Street near Hotel Barclay on Saturday when he fell off the ladder shortly before 9:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition immediately following the incident.

Wong died early Monday, according to the Fire Department.

#LAFD @LAFDChief Terrazas comforting infant son of our fallen FF #KellyWong while awaiting procession. We are 💔 pic.twitter.com/DAoqPwqDfQ — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) June 5, 2017

“I join the men and women of the LAFD in mourning Firefighter Wong’s sudden passing,” Terrazas said in the department’s statement. “It is always a tragedy to lose one of our own, especially an accomplished individual who was still at the beginning of what was certainly going to be a promising career.”

He had been scheduled to transfer to Fire Station 9, which serves the downtown L.A. area, on June 12. He was working at the station at the time of the incident.Wong earned accolades as the top academic performance in his class when he graduated in 2015 from LAFD’s Recruit Academy on Terminal Island, according to the department.

Wong is survived by his wife Danielle, his infant son Colton, his mother Ann, as well as his mother-in-law and father-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.

A procession from L.A. County USC-Medical Center to the coroner’s office is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.