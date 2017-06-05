SoccerCity special election at stake as City Council votes on budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The status of two major development projects in San Diego -- a long-sought expansion of the convention center and the SoccerCity proposal in Mission Valley -- is at stake Monday as the City Council takes up the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Most of the controversial issues regarding Mayor Kevin Faulconer's $3.6 billion spending proposal have been resolved, with extra money set to go toward fixing a chronic shortage of police officers and a restoration of most of a large cut in funding of arts programs.

A big fight looms, however, over one line item -- $5 million on a special election for this fall to approve the two projects.

Four of the nine council members have balked at the idea of holding a special election one year after San Diegans overwhelmingly approved a City Charter amendment meant to schedule major ballot questions in general elections -- when turnout is higher.

"Both ballot initiatives are major, long-lasting public policy decisions -- a 40-year tax increase, and 99-year leases of public land," Councilman David Alvarez wrote on the Voice of San Diego website last week. "Decisions that will impact our great-great grandchildren are the very sorts of decisions that should be made when the most voters participate."

With a rise in the city's hotel room tax a component of the convention center plan, two-thirds approval would be needed if it's presented to voters. Councilman Chris Ward said in a recent meeting that could make a special election "a fool's errand," given the difficulty in reaching such a threshold.

Councilwoman Barbara Bry, who chairs the panel's Budget Committee, and Councilwoman Georgette Gomez also oppose the expenditure. If no special election is held this year, the vote on the projects would be held in November 2018.

On the other side, Faulconer said construction costs for the convention center expansion project have risen through years of legal delays and would jump around $43 million more next year. He said the city would also lose the revenue from the tax increase.

"San Diegans need the City Council to step up and take action -- the numbers clearly show that we can't afford to kick the can down the road," Faulconer said.

"With each month that goes by we're losing jobs and revenue we need to fix our roads and address the homeless crisis on our streets," he said. "The City Council's choice is clear -- they can take action to solve these problems or they can put their heads in the sand and let these problems get worse."

Nearly two-thirds of the money raised by the tax hike would fund convention center construction, with the rest spent on road repairs and programs for San Diego's growing homelessness problem.

The SoccerCity developers contend that a delay could threaten their application for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise. The group led by FS Investors of La Jolla hopes to replace Qualcomm Stadium with a smaller facility for soccer and college football, along with housing, offices, commercial space and parkland.

Nick Stone, the project manager, told City News Service last month that SoccerCity would not go forward without an MLS franchise. He said the over 100,000 San Diegans who signed petitions for their initiative deserve to have a vote this year.

The City Council meeting begins at 2 p.m. at City Hall, 202 C St., and is expected to run into the evening.

Separately, the SoccerCity developers are scheduled to Monday to begin a series of five meetings to take public input on their project. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Town & Country Resort, 500 Hotel Circle N.