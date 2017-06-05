City Council rejects Faulconer’s plan to hold special election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego City Council has approved a $3.6 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. On an 8-1 vote, the council rejected Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to hold a special election in November, which likely would have included ballot measures on a proposed expansion of the convention center and a planned redevelopment of Qualcomm Stadium.

Faulconer responded that he will use his veto power to restore $5 million for a November special election that the City Council removed from the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The council can override the veto with six votes.

