Terrorism expert explains what London attack means for U.S.

SAN DIEGO -- Local terrorism expert weighed in Saturday on the recent terror attacks in central London and what they mean for the U.S.

Terrorism expert Glen Winn told FOX 5 London has always been a target because it is a historical landmark and a financial center for Europe.

"The third factor is they have an awful lot of immigration problems they've been dealing with over a long period of time," Winn said. "I'm just again shocked that the law enforcement agencies in London have not been in a much higher mode or level to prevent this attack."

Winn expects U.S. administrators to once again look at our major cities and review all security measures.

"People got to look at our soft targets and make sure there's some kind of law enforcement editions and if it takes anything more than that then they'll have to step up and do it," Winn said.

He said to stop terrorist attacks from happening countries, including the U.S., have to develop further intelligence and find terrorists before they strike.

Winn added the public can help by staying alert and reporting anything suspicious.

"We are seeing activity take place every day now and so paying attention to all of this, America better wake up because I don't think it's too long before we may see the same here. I don't wish that by God," Winn said.

Winn also said it is important to keep up to date on what is going on here at home and abroad.