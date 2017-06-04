Shooting involving deputy being investigated in Campo

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Sheriff’s officials were investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Campo Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Sheriff William Gore tweeted at 3:45 p.m. that there was no danger to the community as there were “no outstanding suspects.” He also mentioned that none of his deputies were injured in the shooting.

The shooting took place in the 2500 block of Gladiola Drive around 2 p.m. Authorities did not provide details about the suspect or what lead to the shooting.

An hour after the shooting, the following roads remained closed:

2500 Block of Gladiola Drive

Gladiola Drive at Cacti Drive

Vine Drive at Gladiola Drive

Vine Drive at Yucca Drive

This story will be updated as details emerge.