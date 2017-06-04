Police ask for help in finding missing woman

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police asked the public for help Sunday in finding a woman who went missing.

Maria Sengiyaremye was last seen around noon Sunday at the Laurel Bible Chapel on Laurel Street in the Chollas Creek neighborhood, police said.

The 45-year-old black woman was wearing a full length gold traditional African Garb, gold headdress and carrying a red purse. She is 5-feet-tall, weighs 170 pounds.

Authorities said she was at risk, but did not provide any other details.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should call San Diego police.