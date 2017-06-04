Police ask for help in finding missing woman

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police asked the public for help Sunday in finding a woman who went missing.

Maria Sengiyaremye (SDPD)

Maria Sengiyaremye was last seen around noon Sunday at the Laurel Bible Chapel on Laurel Street in the Chollas Creek neighborhood, police said.

The 45-year-old black woman was wearing a full length gold traditional African Garb, gold headdress and carrying a red purse. She is 5-feet-tall, weighs 170 pounds.

Authorities said she was at risk, but did not provide any other details.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should call San Diego police.

