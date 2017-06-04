× Person found dead at rest area near Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON – A body was found in a restroom at the Aliso Creek rest area along northbound Interstate 5 on Camp Pendleton Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were called to the area by the Camp Pendleton Fire Department at 8 a.m., according to Officer Jim Betancourt. The person’s car was believed to be parked in the area.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office arrived on scene at about 9:30 a.m.

It was not clear whether the death appeared to be suspicious or if the San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Team was called to respond to the area.

The restroom was closed while the investigation continued, according to the CHP.

No further details were available.