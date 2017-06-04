Helicopter hoists stranded horse from SoCal ravine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — A horse stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in Calabasas, north of Los Angeles, was hoisted out by a helicopter Sunday.

The dramatic video shows the horse in a harness being hoisted from the wooded area around 5:30 p.m.

A woman fell off the Santa Ana trail while riding the 1,200-pound horse earlier in the day. She suffered minor injuries from the fall, FOX 13 reported.

Officials had to sedate and blindfold the horse. They called in a helicopter to remove it from inside the ravine.

The horse appeared to be okay after it was gently placed on the ground in an open field.