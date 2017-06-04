× Firefighters extinguish 5-acre vegetation fire in Dehesa

DEHESA, Calif. – Firefighters made quick work of a 5-acre vegetation fire that broke out in Dehesa Sunday, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire broke out at 11:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Dehesa Road and covered about three acres by the time firefighters arrived, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez.

Several fire engines and a helicopter held the fire to five acres within about 30 minutes, Sanchez said.

No structures were damaged, but Dehesa Road was expected to remain closed in both directions between the Sycuan Casino and El Cajon until crews could get the fire mopped up.