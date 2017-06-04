× Alleged kidnapping victim rescued after SUV flips over in Rancho Bernardo, witness says

SAN DIEGO – A teenaged girl who was allegedly kidnapped was pulled out of an SUV after it flipped over in Rancho Bernardo Sunday afternoon, according to a witness.

Rancho Bernardo resident Patxi Rizzo was driving in a car with his father around 12 p.m. when he said the driver of a black SUV sped out of a neighborhood near Fieldstone Drive and Pomerado Road. Rizzo said the vehicle lost control, flipped over until slamming into a white SUV at the side of the road.

Motorcyclists who were driving in front of Rizzo stopped and ran over to the vehicle while other motorists called 911, he said.

“They heard the girl yelling, ‘Help! Help! He is kidnapping me,'” Rizzo said. “I was in shock. Others were being cautious of the guy in the car, but were also trying to get the girl out.”

The motorcyclists were able to pull the teenaged girl out of the vehicle through the passenger-side window, Rizzo said.

When San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived they called for police backup as a knife-wielding suicidal man refused to come out of the wrecked vehicle, according to Sgt Tom Sullivan. Officers blocked off surrounding streets in the area east of Interstate 15.

SDFRD dispatched 14 units to the scene including five ambulances, urban search and rescue, a medical rescue unit, a shift commander, a battalion chief, a fire engine and others, according to the department’s website.

Three people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with unknown injuries, according to SDFD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The standoff was ongoing five hours after it began. The condition of the unidentified man who was threatening to commit suicide with a knife was not released.

No further details were available.