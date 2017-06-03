× U.S. Navy warns of training noise in Coronado and Point Loma next week

CORONADO – It might get noisy in Coronado and Point Loma next week due to military training, the U.S. Navy announced Saturday.

Naval Base Coronado will be conducting small-boat operations training exercises daily beginning Sunday and continuing until June 10 near Silver Strand Training Complex and Point Loma Operational Areas from 6 a.m. to midnight.

“The Navy recognizes the importance of being good neighbors with the local communities and makes every effort to abate noise when possible,” the announcement said. “We are committed to being good neighbors, while balancing the installation’s mission.”

Noise complaints can be made online at http://cnic.navy.mil/./navbase./about/CommunityConcerns.html.