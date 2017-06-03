Suspected thief caught on surveillance camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Residents in a gated Carlsbad community are hoping surveillance images will help catch a suspected thief who recently targeted their neighborhood.

During the early morning hours of May 25, several vehicles and storage units at Ocean Pointe were broken into.

“It was spooky. This guy came out of the shadows. Right away, I knew I was looking at a seasoned, hardened criminal," said a victim, who asked not to be identified.

After getting surveillance video from police, the victim turned images over to FOX 5. He said the burglar ransacked his truck.

“Gutted out the dash, car stereo. Made a huge mess in there," the victim said.

The homeowners association said the man seen in the video is at least one of their suspects.

“He’s walking away with things that belong to people who live here and you know, it’s such a violation. It is such a violation," HOA President Cheryl Goodheim said.

The community is hoping someone will recognize the man caught on camera so they can get some answers and a little more peace of mind.

Carlsbad police told FOX 5 that officers have stepped up patrols in areas where break-in trends occurred. The department is asking residents to report suspicious activity immediately. Detectives are also urging people to make sure their homes and car doors are locked and to remove visible property to reduce the chances of becoming a target.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call Carlsbad police.