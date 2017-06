Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Software engineer Vivian Lee and mother of two recently completed the world's toughest foot race, The Marathon Des Sables, in Morocco.

She is now on a quest to run marathons on all seven continents and the North Pole, in just under eighteen months, making her the first Chinese American woman to do so.

Lee runs to support the children of Tijuana's Ninos de Fe Children's Home. To support the cause, click here.