Imperial Beach man arrested for attempted carjacking in Birdland

SAN DIEGO – A 31-year-old Imperial Beach man was arrested Friday in an attempted carjacking in Birdland where the victim’s husband held the suspect down until police arrived.

A 56-year-old woman was exiting her vehicle at 4:52 p.m. after returning to her residence in the 7800 block of Starling Drive when she encountered the man who asked her directions to a gas station, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

After the woman gave him directions, the man said it was too far for him to walk and requested a ride from the woman but she refused, Tansey said.

The man demanded the woman’s keys and the woman ran away from the suspect, who also fled the scene.

The woman went in her home and told her husband about the incident, prompting the pair to search the area for the suspect, who was located at 2020 Genesee Ave., according to Tansey.

The husband held the suspect down until police arrived and arrested the suspect, identified by police as Christian Pelayo, Tansey said.