22nd Annual Blind Surf Event happening in Carlsbad

Carlsbad, CA-For the 22nd year, Blind Surf is making it possible for blind and visually impaired youth and adults from all areas of California and the U.S. to hit the waves under the supervision of expert surfers and volunteers. The non-profit event is organized each year by the Swamis Surfing Association and features a BBQ Lunch.





WHO: San Diego’s blind and visually impaired will once again have the opportunity to experience our famous shorelines from a surf er’s perspective. Participants are given instruction and assistance in the water from volunteers as they experience the joy and magic of riding the waves.





WHEN: Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Best photo opps: between 10 a.m. and noon.)



