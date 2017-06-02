× Salvation Army evacuated after hand grenade canister found downtown

SAN DIEGO – The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center on E Street was evacuated Friday morning after a groundskeeper found a hand grenade canister.

Emergency crews first responded to the scene around 9 a.m. with a bomb dog but didn’t find anything suspicious. Crews were called back to the area at 10:30 a.m. and closed off E Street between 12th and 13th streets after locating the canister.

The bomb squad arrived just before 11 a.m. and detonated the device around 11:35 a.m.

The groundskeeper said the canister said ‘grenade’ so he proceeded with caution.

No injuries were reported. The streets reopened around 11:40 a.m.

