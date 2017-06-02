Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon to take over roadways Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- More than 30,000 runners and walkers and tens of thousands of spectators will take to the streets of San Diego this weekend for the 2017 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

Road closures will begin Saturday, when a 5K will take place at Balboa Park. Most of the road closures will be inside the Park and minimal closures will take place on 6th Avenue.

The biggest road closures and detours will be Sunday for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and Half Marathon and will be in effect between 5 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Both races begin at 6:15 a.m. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis when the last participant has passed and all course materials have been removed.

Check out the interactive map below for the race route and street closures.

