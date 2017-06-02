Man in fishing hat uses note to rob Ocean Beach restaurant

SAN DIEGO — A thin man in a fisherman-style hat used a demand note to rob an Ocean Beach restaurant Friday afternoon.

The thief handed the written message to a clerk at Daybreak Island Grill, 2296 Bacon St., about 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

After the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the bandit fled in an unknown direction, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The robber was described as a slim, roughly 5-foot-5-inch Asian or Hispanic man in his 30s. He was wearing shorts and a red long-sleeve shirt in addition to the blue hat.

32.753272 -117.245781