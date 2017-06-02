Issa faces crowd at impromptu town hall in Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. – Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) held a town hall Friday outside his Vista office, drawing dozens of supporters and protesters.

Despite the short notice, about 250 people showed up for the impromptu meeting, which came one day after President Donald Trump announced to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. Issa addressed that decision first.

“I think the president could have stated it and worked to renegotiate it. He made a decision that he wanted a better deal and I agree with the better deal. I would have preferred he had done it in a different way,” Issa said.

Issa’s deciding vote to repeal Obamacare also produced a lot of questions.

“We had two choices -- yes or no -- on the health care. If I voted no, we were going to stay with the status quo in which a third of the country had only one choice,” Issa said.

Colonel Doug Applegate, the Democrat who ran against Issa in 2016, was also in attendance.

Issa will host another town hall Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano. Though the meeting has reached maximum capacity, a waitlist is available.