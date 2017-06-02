Graphic photo: Dead deer found taped to road sign

ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are investigating after a dead deer was found taped to a chair and road sign in Georgia.

The graphic photo shows a clothed deer placed onto a folding chair and duct taped to a road sign on the side of the highway, according to Valdosta Today. The deer was also wearing a vest and had a cigar hanging from its mouth.

The Coffee County, Georgia Police Scanner Facebook page posted about the photo on Tuesday.

The post read, in part, “In my opinion, God put animals on earth for a reason deer to feed man, snakes to keep other animals from being over populated and buzzards to clean up the remains of dead animals. When you take an animal and do as this person did you are no longer letting mother nature take it natural course.”

A local game warden said the deer had a single bullet wound, which could have been what killed it. If so, the kill would be illegal since deer hunting season isn’t until the fall.