Carlsbad pastor accused of child molestation faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A 43-year-old Carlsbad pastor accused of repeatedly molesting a female family member for about two years pleaded not guilty Friday to 14 forcible sex charges against a child.

Matthew John Otis Tague was ordered held on $1.9 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Patricia Lavermicocca said Tague is accused of violating the family member in 2016-17, when was 12 and 13 years old.

The prosecutor said Tague's wife caught him abusing the victim and turned him in to authorities.

Tague, a minister at North Coast Calvary Chapel on Poinsettia Lane, was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after being questioned by detectives at the Vista Sheriff's Station, Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 17th.