3rd Annual Mike Whitmarsh Tournament Returns to Del Mar
-
Rides, concerts & fried food: San Diego County Fair opens Friday
-
Little league for children with special needs celebrates 10 years
-
Del Mar Fairgrounds board cancels medical marijuana festival
-
Goodguys 17th Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals
-
Plan for police department in Del Mar faces opposition
-
-
Bicyclist seriously hurt after car cuts him off
-
Del Mar woman bitten by rattlesnake while gardening
-
Del Mar votes to ban short-term rentals
-
Woman hurt after car crashes through Del Mar restaurant
-
Suspect in Rubio’s stabbing dies after confrontation with deputies
-
-
Counselors to support Torrey Pines High students Monday
-
Bundles of marijuana found on Del Mar beach
-
Deputy who shot Rubio’s stabbing suspect identified