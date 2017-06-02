2 men sought in Oceanside Pier shooting death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif.- Police sought two men Friday in connection with the possibly gang-related shooting death of a 21-year-old man near the beachfront Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre in Oceanside.

Officers sent to investigate a report of gunshots found the mortally wounded victim in the stands at the outdoor venue along The Strand North, adjacent to the Oceanside Pier, around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to police. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

The victim died around 7:45 p.m. en route to a hospital, police said in a statement. His name was not immediately made public.

Police said they were looking for two men in their 20s. Detailed descriptions were not available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call police at (760) 435-4730.

33.194042 -117.383757