2 children hurt in Oceanside apartment fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Four people, including two children, were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Oceanside, authorities said.

The blaze at the Country Villas Apartments on Douglas Drive near El Camino Real was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday and was under control about 35 minutes later.

The children suffered from smoke inhalation and were airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital, fire officials said.

Initial reports indicate that a car fire may have spread to the apartment building.

It’s not yet known the extent of the children’s injuries.

Check back for details on this developing story.