1 dead, 1 injured when car hits joggers in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — A driver hit two joggers Friday evening in Vista, killing one and injuring another.

The rollover crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Melrose Drive and Sycamore Avenue.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition was not known.

Police are investigating.