Woman pushing stroller in crosswalk hit by car

VISTA, Calif. – A woman pushing a stroller was hit by a car in a Vista intersection, but her 6-month-old baby wasn’t hurt, authorities said Thursday.

The 35-year-old woman was in the crosswalk at the corner of East Vista Way and Anza Street when a car made a right hand turn into the intersection and knocked her to the ground shortly after noon Wednesday, sheriff’s Deputy Doug Allen said.

Medics took the woman to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Allen said the driver remained at the scene.