OCEANSIDE, Calif. – One person was fatally shot near the Oceanside Pier Thursday night.

The incident happened at 7:19 p.m., according to Oceanside police.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital but died from their injuries.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

The North County Transit District tweeted that eastbound and westbound Sprinter passengers should expect up to a 15-minute delay due to the incident.

