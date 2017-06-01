OSHA launches investigation into worker’s fatal fall

SAN DIEGO – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the death of a 52-year-old worker at a construction site near the U.S.-Mexico border, it was reported.

The worker, whose name was not immediately available, was struck in the chest by a hose, which knocked him off an elevated platform at the site on Camiones Way in San Ysidro Wednesday, according to news reports. He died at the scene.

The victim reportedly worked for Earth Tech Well Drilling, which was subcontracting for Atkinson/Clark.