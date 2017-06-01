Motorcyclist missing after bike causes chain-reaction crashes, cops say

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a missing person after a motorcycle without a rider caused several chain-reaction crashes in Oak Park late Wednesday.

At least eight vehicles were involved in multiple crashes on westbound state Route 94, just west of Kelton Road, around 11 p.m., police said.

Witnesses said nobody was seen driving the motorcycle when the bike sideswiped a car, leading to a rollover crash between two other vehicles.

Other drivers who swerved to miss the accident hit debris and damaged their vehicles, police said.

At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released by police.

Officers and deputies are expected to fly over the scene Thursday to search for the missing motorcyclist.

SR-94 was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.