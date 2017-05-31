Son accused of strangling Rancho Santa Fe father caught in Idyllwild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The son of the man found dead in a Rancho Santa Fe mansion was arrested in Idyllwild, Riverside, authorities announced Wednesday.

A 71-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man, identified by authorities as Leighton Dorey III, was found dead at his home under suspicious circumstances Tuesday, authorities reported.

The man's wife made an emergency call about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to report discovering his body at their residence in the 17200 block of La Brisa upon returning home from running errands, according to sheriff's officials.

Tuesday evening, homicide detectives named Dorey's son 39-year-old Leighton Dorey IV as the suspect in his death.

With the assistance of San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force, they found the son's vehicle in Idyllwild. Early Wednesday, they tracked him down in a heavily forested area near the mountain town and arrested him.

Mr. Dorey IV was taken back to San Diego County and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a single count of murder.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Kenn Nelson said the autopsy report was just released at 3:30 p.m.

"The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso as well as strangulation," according to Nelson. “This was a very violent attack."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321/after hours at 858-565-5200. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.