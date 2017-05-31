North County pastor jailed on suspicion of molestation

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A Carlsbad pastor was arrested Wednesday on suspicious of molesting a minor, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Matthew Tague, 43 of San Marcos, was booked in Vista Detention Facility after being arrested around 12:30 p.m. He was accused of multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, authorities said.

“At this point, sheriff’s detectives have no indication there are additional victims,” Sheriff’s Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said. “Tague is a pastor at the North Coast Calvary Chapel in Carlsbad, however, the incident was not related to his deputies or position at the church.”

His bail was set at $1,900,000.

Anyone with information related to the arrest should call the sheriff’s department at 858-974-2310.