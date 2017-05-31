× LeBron James’ Los Angeles home vandalized with racial slur

LOS ANGELES – A home belonging to Cleveland Cavalier’s LeBron James was vandalized Wednesday morning, according to police.

A racial slur was spray-painted at the residence of the professional basketball player’s Los Angeles home, KTLA reported. Los Angeles Police Department officials went to the home at 6:45 a.m. after someone reported seeing the painted message.

The 9,440-square-foot Brentwood estate was purchased by James for nearly $21 million in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times.

By the time officers arrived, the slur had been painted over, according to police.

Police notified the property manager and the incident is being investigated.

James and his teammates will compete in the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Oakland, Calif. against the Golden State Warriors.