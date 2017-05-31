Fuel tanker fire, explosion shuts down Denver highway

DENVER – Flames shooting from a fuel tanker shut down Interstate 25 in Denver Tuesday afternoon.

Interstate 25 was shut down in both directions between Orchard Road and Belleview Avenue at 11 a.m. PST due to a massive fire in the roadway, according to FOX 31.

The fuel tanker exploded soon after catching fire, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The driver was able to escape, but was injured in the process. The extent of his injuries were unknown, Fox 31 reported.

At 12:50 p.m. the Greenwood Village Police Department said the fire was likely to burn for “an hour or two.” Crews brought in special foam to fight fuel fires.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

The light rail system was shut down in the area as a precaution.