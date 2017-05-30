Suspected drug tunnel found near US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO – A suspected drug tunnel was discovered near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities announced Tuesday.

Mexican authorities were conducting an undisclosed operation when they found a suspected tunnel on the Mexican side near the US border, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Lauren Mack. The exact location was not released Tuesday evening.

There was no indication that it crossed into the United States, Mack said.

ICE officials are assisting with the investigation as needed.