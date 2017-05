Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Tuesday on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.

A caller told the California Highway Patrol the rider was traveling north at speeds of around 100 miles per hour just before the crash near Mission Avenue around 1:15 a.m. A witness found the rider on the roadside, according to the CHP.

The name of the person killed in the crash was not immediately available.

33.200417 -117.373527