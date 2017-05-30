Homicide investigation underway after woman finds husband dead

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday at a Rancho Santa Fe home, authorities said.

A woman reportedly found her 71-year-old husband with a wound to his upper body and called authorities just before noon, authorities said.

71 year old man found killed in Rancho Santa Fe. Deputies say Trauma to the upper body was apparent. #fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/UfHfmn3J7W — jaime chambers (@jaimechambers) May 30, 2017

Deputies responding to a reported assault in the 17200 block of La Brisa, according to sheriff’s officials. Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the fatality, Lt. Mike Muncie said.

The identity of the deceased and details on the circumstances of the death were not immediately available.

