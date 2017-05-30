× Feedback sought on SoccerCity proposal

SAN DIEGO — The group behind the SoccerCity is holding a series of open houses to get community feedback on the proposed redevelopment of the 166-acre Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley.

GOAL SD says the meetings will be a chance for the public to learn first-hand about the project, ask questions and chime in on the proposed park space, office and retail services.

These meetings come after both the city attorney’s office and San Diego State University have come out against the project, while Mayor Faulconer supports it.

The meetings are free to the public, and reservations are not required:

June 5, 2017: Town and Country Resort

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 500 Hotel Circle, North / San Diego, CA 92108

June 6, 2017: Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego, CA 92114

June 8, 2017: Caesar Chavez Continuing Education Center

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 1901 Main St., San Diego, CA 92113

June 12, 2017: Carmel Mountain Ranch / Sabre Springs Recreation Center

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 10152 Rancho Carmel Dr., San Diego, CA 92128

June 13, 2017: University City Library

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 4155 Governor Dr., San Diego, CA 92122