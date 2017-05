× Motorcyclist killed in collision with car

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a Ford Mustang in Fallbrook, authorities said Tuesday.

It was reported at 8:56 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Olive Hill Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the motorcycle went under the red Mustang.

No further information was available.

33.345609 -117.244509